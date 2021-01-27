Clear

Health care leaders speak out about attracting more workers to the industry

In a webinar this afternoon, folks in the fields of education, medical and state government came to a consensus, they want to see more people choosing health care as a career option.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 9:51 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is declaring January 'Health Care Month.'

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is saying health care accounts for 17% of jobs in the state.  Now the state government wants more people to join the growing industry.

In a webinar this afternoon, folks in the fields of education, medical and state government came to a consensus, they want to see more people choosing health care as a career option.

The participants pointed out there are many health care jobs available that don't require advanced degrees.  With so many people out of work in the hospitality industry because of the pandemic, their skills could translate into the health care field.

One way to ensure people are exposed to the medical field is by schools partnering with employers, like RCTC's Bridges to Careers program.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the pandemic shouldn't keep people from seeking a career in health care.

"Our health care facillities and our employers are actually some of the safer places you can spend your time right now. I think that's one of the myths we need to debunk. These workplaces are incredibly safe," said Grove.

He also said health care careers in Minnesota are good paying jobs, with an average of around $53,000 per year.

A representative from the long-term care industry remarked the health care labor shortage is hitting them particularly hard.  During COVID's peak, there were as many as 10,000 open positions statewide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456490

Reported Deaths: 6174
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin947071506
Ramsey40752750
Dakota33684355
Anoka31437368
Washington20627237
Stearns18137190
St. Louis14032251
Scott1224899
Wright11831107
Olmsted1085175
Sherburne831970
Carver706139
Clay661384
Rice625674
Kandiyohi559172
Blue Earth549633
Crow Wing491178
Otter Tail465468
Chisago461838
Benton424388
Winona395648
Douglas380366
Nobles374847
Mower374729
Goodhue359163
Polk330860
McLeod328947
Beltrami316648
Morrison314845
Lyon306340
Becker290039
Itasca288043
Isanti286543
Carlton285243
Steele279610
Pine270815
Freeborn254923
Todd233730
Nicollet230938
Brown219134
Mille Lacs216145
Le Sueur215016
Cass211024
Meeker201733
Waseca193916
Wabasha17493
Martin172126
Roseau166617
Hubbard151438
Redwood141427
Houston141114
Dodge14014
Renville138740
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129218
Fillmore12838
Wadena120918
Rock112212
Aitkin111633
Faribault110316
Sibley11017
Watonwan10708
Pennington101316
Kanabec100118
Pipestone97523
Yellow Medicine95017
Murray9137
Jackson87510
Swift84718
Pope7485
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4398
Unassigned43568
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37420
Red Lake3214
Traverse2673
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 313284

Reported Deaths: 4437
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47198465
Linn18187280
Scott15975172
Black Hawk14184243
Woodbury13161181
Johnson1234453
Dubuque11678159
Pottawattamie9204115
Dallas915472
Story886638
Cerro Gordo476172
Webster475077
Warren463939
Clinton461068
Sioux460757
Marshall433262
Buena Vista397731
Muscatine397379
Des Moines396243
Plymouth354270
Wapello353098
Jasper335159
Lee327132
Marion312253
Jones275650
Henry269931
Carroll258934
Bremer251048
Crawford235524
Boone224717
Washington224333
Benton214550
Mahaska198937
Jackson196532
Tama191659
Dickinson189429
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173421
Wright167824
Fayette166824
Buchanan162924
Hamilton162930
Winneshiek161420
Harrison159162
Hardin158731
Cedar156819
Clayton154349
Butler152524
Page148715
Floyd142036
Cherokee140527
Mills139017
Lyon138233
Poweshiek136024
Hancock133024
Allamakee131630
Iowa128522
Madison126210
Calhoun12409
Grundy123428
Winnebago123329
Jefferson122625
Mitchell117337
Louisa116830
Cass115443
Chickasaw114012
Appanoose113340
Sac113215
Union112823
Emmet111332
Shelby108027
Humboldt107819
Guthrie104624
Franklin104018
Unassigned10290
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90024
Keokuk86526
Howard86419
Monroe82820
Clarke8219
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Davis70421
Adair69820
Greene6987
Monona69618
Lucas67110
Osceola65011
Worth6224
Taylor6029
Fremont5296
Van Buren50615
Decatur5004
Ringgold46311
Audubon4278
Wayne42021
Adams3023
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 2°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Tracking a potential storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz budget plan includes streamlined college admissions for Minnesota students

Image

RPS board to "consider" new plagiarism allegations against Superintendent Munoz

Image

Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro remains defiant

Image

RCTC wrestling expects an even stronger 2021

Image

RPS Board member comments on allegations against Superintendent

Image

Fostering Careers in Healthcare

Image

RPS Parents react to new allegations of plagiarism

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert

Image

95-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine oon her birthday

Image

Governor Walz proposes direct admission process

Community Events