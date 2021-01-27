Health care leaders speak out about attracting more workers to the industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is declaring January 'Health Care Month.'

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is saying health care accounts for 17% of jobs in the state. Now the state government wants more people to join the growing industry.

In a webinar this afternoon, folks in the fields of education, medical and state government came to a consensus, they want to see more people choosing health care as a career option.

The participants pointed out there are many health care jobs available that don't require advanced degrees. With so many people out of work in the hospitality industry because of the pandemic, their skills could translate into the health care field.

One way to ensure people are exposed to the medical field is by schools partnering with employers, like RCTC's Bridges to Careers program.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the pandemic shouldn't keep people from seeking a career in health care.

"Our health care facillities and our employers are actually some of the safer places you can spend your time right now. I think that's one of the myths we need to debunk. These workplaces are incredibly safe," said Grove.

He also said health care careers in Minnesota are good paying jobs, with an average of around $53,000 per year.

A representative from the long-term care industry remarked the health care labor shortage is hitting them particularly hard. During COVID's peak, there were as many as 10,000 open positions statewide.