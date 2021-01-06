Health care employees needed in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - January is Health Care Month in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development held a virtual meeting with the state's health care employers, educators, organizations, and employees to discuss careers and more in health care.

According to the Workforce Development Director at Mayo Clinic, there is a need for jobs at Mayo Clinic.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says health care is the largest workforce by sector in the state with almost 500,000 people.

According to employers on this call, there is an overwhelming need to hire more people in health care.

Guy Finne with Mayo Clinic says Mayo has hundreds of openings and not many applicants.

He says logistics, including childcare challenges may be to blame.

But Finne also says some people are scared to work in health care these days.

"You know, I can speak on behalf of Mayo, and I'm sure some of my colleagues here are in similar situations. The atmosphere, our facilities, are a safe place to work. And it would be nice if somehow we could deal with that fear," says Finne.

Mayo Clinic says it wants to partner with schools or MN DEED to create an incentive for people to go into the training programs right here in Rochester.