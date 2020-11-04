Health alert issued for take-home spaghetti and meatballs sold in IA and MN

WASHINGTON, DC – A public health alert has been issued for take-home packages of spaghetti and meatballs sold in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the heat treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable product may be contaminated, specifically with bits of metal. The packages of spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce were produced between October 17 and October 1. They can be identified as:

15.5-oz. plastic containers of “TAKE HOME MEALS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS IN MARINARA SAUCE” with “10/17/20 - 11/1/20” packaging dates and an “EXP DATE 10/25/20 - 11/9/20” on the products labels

Federal authorities say there were consumer complaints about finding metal embedded in meatballs sold at Kwik Trip. A recall has not been issued for this product but consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.