Health advisory to be lifted at Foster Arends Beach

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Foster Arends Beach has got a clean bill of health.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says test results on the lake have come back from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and there are no health concerns about a possible algae bloom.

City officials say a health advisory for the lake, issued on July 12, will be lifted.

There were worries that bacteria from an algae bloom in the lake could have sickened humans and animals exposed to the water.