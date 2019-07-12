Health advisory issued for Rochester lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A health advisory has been issued for Foster Arends Beach.

Olmsted County Public Health and the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department say they are concerned about a possible blue-green algae bloom and the presence of cyanobacteria. Experts say blue-green algae blooms can make human and animals sick, particularly animals who can experience symptoms within minutes of exposure.

Public Health says water samples from the beach have been collected and are being analyzed. Public health says the risk to people swimming in the lake is low but they wanted to notify everyone about possible toxins in the lake. This health advisory will be removed when bacteria levels return to normal.

Experts say there is no way to tell if a blue-green algae bloom is toxic just by looking at it. Adults, children, and animals should avoid contact with water with blue-green algae. The risk of illness after a bloom goes away is low, however toxins can persist in the water after the bloom has cleared up. Signs of recent blooms include green scum on the shoreline. Pets should be kept from eating debris that has washed up on shore.

Public health says if you or your pet go into water where there may be an algae bloom, wash off with fresh water immediately afterwards.

