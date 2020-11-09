Health Dept.: New COVID-19 vaccine could be a 'game changer'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new vaccine for COVID-19 is offering some hope as the U.S. reports more than 100,000 cases a day for the last five days.

The Olmsted County Health Department says this is the first good news related to the pandemic in quite some time and it could be a first step towards getting back to a sense of normalcy.

Director Graham Briggs said, “It means that the game starts changing over the next couple of months.”

Drug company Pfizer says early data shows the experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective and is planning to submit and emergency use authorization with the FDA once the trial is completed in 2 week.

Briggs says once he vaccine can be distributed it means we can go on the offense.

Briggs said, “Really start getting the people who really need the most protection, protected, and start moving towards things like getting people vaccinated so that we can have restaurants open without having to worry about everything that comes along with it.”

Pfizer says it has 50 million doses available right now and about half of them will go to Americans. The drug company also says it will be able to manufacture at least 1.3 billion doses next year.