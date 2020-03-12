Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9

Clear
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:11 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has grown to nine.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the new number Thursday.

The new cases include Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties. Officials had said the number of cases stood at five on Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz proposed Thursday to bank $1.2 billion of Minnesota's projected $1.5 billion budget surplus because of the uncertainties over how the new coronavirus will affect the economy.

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

