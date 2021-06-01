Healing Hearts & Hooves holds weekend fundraising show

At a glance, the moment was less than remarkable. On Sunday afternoon, a beautiful, white-gray show horse trotted into the show arena at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The horse passed flawlessly between a set of six poles, evenly spaced along the side of the arena. Sir Blinken then turned on his rider's command and passed through the poles a second time before breaking into a canter and exiting the arena.

One wouldn't view the exercise as remarkable until finding out that Sir Blinken is completely blind. The beautiful show horse became the victim of deliberate electrocution, perhaps a case of insurance fraud. Sir Blinken, though, didn't die. When the electricity passed through his face and eyes, it blinded him but failed to kill him.

Sir Blinken is an example of the kind of horses that are saved by Healing Hearts and Hooves in Webster, Minnesota. The organization steps in to save horses bound for the slaughterhouse. There is a lucrative market for horses sold for slaughter to operations in Canada and Mexico. Their meat is often marketed for human consumption in Japan and Europe.

Healing Hearts and Hooves also steps in to rehabilitate injured and neglected horses. That task is outlined eloquently on the organization's website: LINK. Click on the link if you would like to donate, volunteer or adopt a horse.

"RESCUE ANIMALS AREN'T BROKEN, THEY'VE SIMPLY EXPERIENCED MORE LIFE THAN OTHER ANIMALS. IF THEY WERE HUMAN, WE WOULD CALL THEM WISE. THEY WOULD BE THE ONES WITH TALES TO TELL AND STORIES TO WRITE, THE ONES DEALT A BAD HAND WHO RESPONDED WITH COURAGE. DON'T PITY THEM. DO SOMETHING. HELP TO RESCUE. DONATE. VOLUNTEER. FOSTER. ADOPT. AND BE PROUD TO HAVE THEIR GREATNESS BY YOUR SIDE."