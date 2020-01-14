Heads to Toes donation boxes are collecting insulated gloves and hats

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of ways you can give back.

The Salvation Army "Heads to Toes" campaign is officially underway and you can find a donation box at the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester. If you have new or gently used insulated gloves, hats or socks, you can drop them off in the box. The development manager at the childrens museum said these are things people wear everyday that you can never have too much of. "I mean how many pairs of socks do we go through every month? Those nice insulated, warm socks can at least get them through one good month," explained Hemker. "So it's really important to have the quality in those things that are given all year round."

Hemker said this is its first time partnering with the campaign. "The community always gives to the museum and they're such a great partner and the Salvation Army is a huge partner for the community and to the children's museum," Hemker said. "So the least we can do is give back and give these children and families something warm to have during this cold winter."

The donation box will be at the childrens museum until February 16th. Other locations with donation boxes are Rochester Area Family YMCA, Minnwest Bank, Unitedmethodist Church, and Home Federal Bank.