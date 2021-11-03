Head-on collision kills one in Howard County

ELMA, Iowa – One person is dead and two are hurt after a head-on collision in Howard County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 7 am Wednesday on 170th Street. A 2009 Chevy Impala was traveling west and a 2001 Volkswagen Passat was eastbound when they collided at the crest of a hill between Garden Avenue and Fir Avenue.

The State Patrol says one person was killed and transported to a funeral home after the crash. An injured person was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester and another injured person was taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County. The names of those involved have not been released.

The Elma Fire Department, Riceville EMS and Fire, Gundersen Medlink, and Regional Health EMS assisted with this collision, which remains under investigation.