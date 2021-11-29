1 flown to hospital after head-on crash south of Kasson

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision south of Kasson Monday evening.

Crews responded to County Road 13 near 685th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement tells KIMT News 3 a white truck and small car collided. Witnesses tell KIMT that a young man was driving the small car and was unresponsive and taken via helicopter to receive medical attention.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a press release will be issued Tuesday with more details for now the investigation is on-going.