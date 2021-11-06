I’m a comic book reader old enough to remember when Marvel and DC produced very different sorts of super-hero comics. Readers of a more recent vintage, the few of you there are, may find that an odd concept because all super-hero comics today are basically the same. But a Superman story used to be different than a Spider-Man story. A tale of The Avengers used to be different than a Justice League of America adventure.

The difference is Marvel comics used to at least try and have an internal logic to what occurred and how people behaved. DC super-hero books, on the other hand, were like fairy tales. Anything a story needed to happen just happened. There was actually an issue of Superman where he gained the ability to shoot a mini version of himself, costume and all, out of the palm of his hand. This Mini-Superman had the same power to fight crime and stop disasters and Superman actually became murderously jealous of his mini-me. If you ever wonder why comic readers in the 1960s went gaga over Peter Parker worrying about paying his rent, that’s why. The stuff Stan Lee and company put out felt so much more real and meaningful.

"Hey! We've got all that great MCU action you've come to expect! Like standing!"

Well, this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown takes a look a low-budget horror flick with the heart of a Marvel comic and a $200 million Marvel Studios blockbuster that makes as much sense as Mini-Superman. It’s “He Never Died” (2015) vs. “Eternals” (2021) is a battle between all the bells and whistles modern Hollywood can conceive and the simple act of taking your story seriously.

“He Never Died” is about a guy named Jack (Henry Rollins) who sleeps most of the day and night away when he’s not walking to play Bingo or to eat at his local diner. Jack has all the social skills of a turnip. He’s not a misanthrope. He’s able to minimally converse with Cara (Kate Greenhouse), the diner waitress who obviously like him, and hospital intern Jeremy (Booboo Stewart), who brings Jack the same sort of unmarked package every morning. And when Andrea (Jordan Todosey), the daughter Jack’s never met, turns up, he’s even able to show her a little paternal protectiveness.

"And walking!"

But Jack is a weird guy. The human equivalent of a burnt out roman candle. When a couple of two-bit hoods show up at his apartment looking to collect some money owed by Jeremy, Jack beats and disarms them like a horse lazily flicking his tail at some flies. Because Jack isn’t merely a weird guy. He’s an immortal who has wandered the earth for thousands of years and seen every variation and extreme of human behavior until it’s all the same to him. When he gets shot, Jack just hopes it’s a big enough caliber bullet to go all the way through him so he doesn’t have to fish it out before his body heals around the slug.

And when Jack’s encounter with those two-bit hoods eventually leads to a criminal organization declaring war on him, Jack has to try and rouse whatever is left of his spirit to try and keep Cara and Andrea safe.

Oh…and he also eats people.

“He Never Died” is a wonderfully off-kilter little film that mixes ruminations on the realities of religion and the practicalities of living forever with delightful dollops of awkward human interaction. Writer/director Jason Krawczyk does an excellent job taking immortality to its inevitable end result. Millennia of existence have left Jack numb. He doesn’t care about money or food or sex or companionship or anything. When Jack doesn’t lie to people it’s not due to morality but an unwillingness to make the effort. When Jack has to fight someone, he doesn’t employ any martial arts picked up over the centuries. When you’re really strong and nothing can kill you, you don’t need to be fancy. One of Jack’s go-to moves is to let the other guy hit, stab, or shoot him so they can see it has no effect.

"And more standing!"

The best scenes in the movie are when Jack is opposite someone who is trying to act like a normal human being. Andrea using youthful humor to connect with her absent father. Cara as a woman who has already been around the track once and desperately hopes Jack picks up on the signals she’s throwing at him. And Jack offers back as much human interaction as a busted animatronic gopher at a kid’s pizza place.

“He Never Died” is a true modern equivalent to the cult classics of the past. Neither has the money to afford lots of fancy stunts or realistic-looking movie violence. But while yesteryear’s cult films made up the difference with sex, gore and transgressive subject matter, “He Never Died” mines the cinema gold out of treating an immortal superhuman as realistically as possible. If a Methuselah is out there, he’s probably more like Jack than most other fictional representations.

Except for the eating people thing. At least I hope so.

"And even more walking!"

“Eternals” is about as far at the other end of the silver screen spectrum as you can get. While Henry Rollins carries his film on his shoulders, “Eternals” has not four, not six, but 11 major characters. Take any random three minutes out of “Eternals” and it probably cost more to film than the entirety of “He Never Died.” And while the little movie produces comedy and pathos by being as smart as it can, the sprawling blockbuster can’t be bothered to make much sense.

“Eternals” is about immortal beings sent to Earth by a giant space-god named Arishem (David Kaye) to protect the human race from monsters called Deviants. And to start with, it seems like these characters were all written for different movies. The matter-transmuter Sersi (Gemma Chan) is straight out of a rom-com. Kryptonian stand-in Ikaris (Richard Madden) is a refugee from the best DC movie ever made in some alternate dimension. Warrior woman Thena (Angelina Jolie) feels like the performance Jolie was saving up for a third Tomb Raider movie. Healer Ajak (Salma Hayek) is like someone out of a Hallmark Channel franchise. Fingerbanger Kingo (Kumail Nanjani) is basically the taxi driver from “Deadpool” (2016) after a steroid overdose. And yes, I know it’s two different actors. We’ve got every gay character on Netflix in machine master Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and every emo-dude from teen angst flicks in mind controller Druig (Barry Keoghan). Illusionist Sprite (Lia McHugh) got mindwiped after running away from a MUCH darker sci-fi flick about never ending childhood. Speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) should have to pay royalties to every super-hero show on the CW. And strongman Gilgamesh is like they took the non-threatening black guy character in so many movies today and made him Asian.

"We wear funny hats! You know, like Loki sometimes!"

I’m not going to go too much into the plot of “Eternals” because, honestly, this motion picture isn’t so bad I feel the need to warn you off of it. The acting is quite good in places, it’s funny enough, and there’s an adequate amount of action even with some significant pacing problems. You’ll probably be marginally entertained if you watch it. But I’m pretty comfortable in stating that “Eternals” is the least engaging MCU movie so far. It’s definitely below “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021) and it even falls short of “Black Widow” (2021) because it’s simply so stupid in so many ways and on so many levels.

I don’t want to get into too much detail or give too many examples because for “Eternals” to be enjoyable, most of the spoilers need to be unspoiled. There is one particular scene, however, that almost perfectly embodies the lack of intelligent thought that went into this movie. As I mentioned earlier, the space-god Arishem sent the Eternals to Earth to protect Humanity from the Deviants. Well, at the end of the movie, Arishem shows up again {in a way that proves the people who made this movie don’t understand how gravity works} and sucks the Eternals off the planet and into space with him.

"And fighting CGI monsters! Lots of fighting CGI monsters! Well...not that much, to be honest."

But if Arishem can zap people off the surface of the Earth like that…what did he need the Eternals for in the first place? Why didn’t he just suck the Deviants into space? Now, you may respond to that with “C’mon. You’re making a big deal out of a little problem with the script.” And that might be true if there weren’t so many of these little stupid problems. Most of this story doesn’t make sense, whether physically, emotionally, or intellectually, if you think about it. There are some big philosophical issues at play in “Eternals” and it is crystal clear the four people who wrote the script thought they didn’t need to worry about the little details because “It’s just a super-hero movie.”

Avoiding the attitude of “It’s just a super-hero movie” is what made the Marvel Cinematic Universe so popular and successful. Avoiding that attitude toward super-hero comics is what made Marvel Comics so popular and successful. Writing super-hero comics where any silly thing could happened with no reason or rationale is what landed DC in second-place behind Marvel. I can’t think of any scene in “He Never Died” where the filmmakers didn’t work out the logical implications of what was going on. There’s maybe two or three scenes where they did that in all of “Eternals.”

Besides, if there's a monster after you, you'd be better off calling THIS guy.

That’s why this Throwdown goes to “He Never Died.” If it had been made in the late 1970s, there’d still be fans talking about it today. But it came out in 2015 and quietly drowned in the streams flooding our pop culture consciousness. I think it’ll still leave more of a mark than “Eternals,” which seems destined to be that one MCU movie nobody can ever remember.

He Never Died (2015)

Written and directed by Jason Krawczyk.

Starring Henry Rollins, Booboo Stewart, Kate Greenhouse, Jordan Todosey, Steven Ogg, David Richmond-Peck, Don Francks, Walter Alza, and Tamara Almeida.

Eternals (2021)

Written by Chloe Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

Directed by Chloe Zhao.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok, Haaz Sleiman, Harish Patel, David Kaye, and Bill Skarsgard.