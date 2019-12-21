Clear
Hazmat situation resolved in Rochester during early-morning hours

A report of a strong ammonia leak resulted in a response from fire officials and a Hazmat crew early Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 8:48 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a strong ammonia leak resulted in a response from fire officials and a Hazmat crew early Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to Seneca Freezer Warehouse at 2:47 a.m. and found pockets of strong-smelling ammonia.

“The ammonia leak was determined to be on the exterior of the facility with no ammonia odor present inside the structure,” the Rochester Fire Department said. “The Rochester Fire Department Chemical Assessment Team was immediately deployed to the scene and the area was monitored for hazards. Due to weather conditions, time of day and size of the leak, the determination was made to not alert residents in the area and to shelter in place. Streets surrounding the area were blocked off to avoid exposure to hazards.”

The leak was found on the rooftop of the structure and was stopped.

