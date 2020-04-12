Clear
Hazardous driving conditions in parts of southern Minnesota

5 to 8 inches of snow and strong winds.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Heavy, wet snow created hazardous driving conditions Sunday and led to several spinouts and crashes in parts of southern Minnesota.

Some parts of the region saw nearly 6 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon, with more snow expected throughout the day. The National Weather Service said winds were gusting in excess of 35 mph at times.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through early Monday in areas near Worthington, Albert Lea, Mankato and Rochester. Snow totals in the warning area could reach 5 to 8 inches.

Minneapolis and St. Paul were under a winter weather advisory.

Community Events