Hayfield volleyball falls to Lewiston-Altura 3-0

The Cardinals swept the Vikings.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

HAYFIELD, Minnesota -- As the fall sports season begins in Southern Minnesota, volleyball teams are getting their work in. Lewiston-Altura defeated Hayfield 3-0, as the Cardinals proved too much for the Vikings. 

Hayfield falls to 0-2 on the season and will next face Pine Island Sept. 3. 

Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
