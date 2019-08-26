Hayfield volleyball falls to Lewiston-Altura 3-0

HAYFIELD, Minnesota -- As the fall sports season begins in Southern Minnesota, volleyball teams are getting their work in. Lewiston-Altura defeated Hayfield 3-0, as the Cardinals proved too much for the Vikings.
Hayfield falls to 0-2 on the season and will next face Pine Island Sept. 3.
