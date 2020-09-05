Hayfield teen hospitalized after car/semi collision

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A teen is sent to the hospital after a car/semi collision in Olmsted County.

It happened around 8:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 1. The Minnesota State Patrol says a westbound car driven by Taylor Grace Burt, 18 of Hayfield, crashed with a northbound semi driven by Oscar Gabriel Gonzalez-Galindrez, 38 of Apple Valley.

The State Patrol says Burt suffered severe but believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Gonzalez-Galindrez was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted with this accident.