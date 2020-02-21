Clear

Hayfield man to stand trial for assault and murder threat

Girlfriend says he threatened to stab her.

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for a man accused of threatening to stab his girlfriend and resisting arrest.

Timothy Purcell King, 53 of Hayfield, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, obstructing the legal process, and domestic assault. He was arrested on January 16 after a report of domestic assault.

The victim told Dodge County sheriff’s deputies that she had been arguing with King and, on the way home from Rochester, he threatened to stab her and then grabbed her by the hair. The victim said when they arrived home, King grabbed a knife and told her not to tell anyone about the argument or he would kill everyone in the house.

Deputies said when they went to arrest King, he refused to obey their commands and had to be shot with a taser.
His trial is scheduled to begin on March 9.

