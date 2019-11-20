Clear

Hayfield man pleads guilty to drug crime

Joseph Atkinson
Joseph Atkinson

Theft investigation found drug paraphernalia in a Kasson home.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:58 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Another plea deal is reached in a Dodge County theft investigation that turned into two drug arrests.

Joseph Allen Atkinson, 31 of Hayfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. Law enforcement says it arrested Atkinson and Jessica Ann McKee of Rochester after a theft investigation led to the search of a Kasson home on June 3. Investigators say they found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house. Court documents state several of the items tested positive for methamphetamine.


Jessica McKee

Atkinson’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2020. McKee previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and is due for sentencing on January 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Image

RCTC falls to DCTC

Image

The future of transportation

Image

Remembering Alex Kuhn

Image

The Newly-Dead game

Image

NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/19

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Community Events