Hayfield man pleads guilty to drug crime

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Another plea deal is reached in a Dodge County theft investigation that turned into two drug arrests.
Joseph Allen Atkinson, 31 of Hayfield, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. Law enforcement says it arrested Atkinson and Jessica Ann McKee of Rochester after a theft investigation led to the search of a Kasson home on June 3. Investigators say they found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house. Court documents state several of the items tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jessica McKee
Atkinson’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2020. McKee previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and is due for sentencing on January 15.
