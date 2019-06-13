Clear

Hayfield falls in state quarterfinals

The Vikings made their first appearance in program history.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

JORDAN, Minn. - For the first time in program history, the Hayfield Vikings found themselves in the state tournament in program history.

The three-seeded Vikings fell in Thursday's quarterfinal to Sacred Heart, 10-6. Click on the video player above to view the highlights.

