Hayfield falls in state quarterfinals

JORDAN, Minn. - For the first time in program history, the Hayfield Vikings found themselves in the state tournament in program history.
The three-seeded Vikings fell in Thursday's quarterfinal to Sacred Heart, 10-6. Click on the video player above to view the highlights.
