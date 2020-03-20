Clear
Hayfield coach creates bracket challenge featuring all of his former teams

No college tournament means no bracket challenges. Or does it?

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:09 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Thursday would have marked the first games of the NCAA tournament, but no tournament means no bracket challenge. Or does it?

With no live sports to watch, people like Hayfield Activities Director and varsity basketball coach, Chris Pack, are getting creative.

“Just sitting around thinking about ways to incorporate basketball somehow through my Twitter and my Facebook page. At first, I started putting some old videos out, just some memorable games that we’ve had over the years that I have on Hudl,” Pack said.

Pack has coached the Hayfield Vikings for the past 20 years. He admits some have been really good teams, but concedes he’s had some pedestrian groups too. Needing a way to feel the void left by March Madness, his 20 teams are now seeded in his bracket challenge.

“I put together a 20 team bracket and seeded them based on how far they got in the playoffs. So the teams that made it to state were the top seeds and so on, and so every day I’m putting one on Twitter and people get to vote as to who wins that game.”

Wednesday was the first day of voting with roughly 100 people taking part. By Thursday afternoon, game two had received nearly 60 votes.

He says some of his former players aren’t so sure about the inevitable digital divide the challenge creates.

“The first team I coached went to state in 2001 and one of our captains that year, Jon Severson who teaches over at Stewartville, he put on there ‘I’m a little worried that guys from my team are a little too old and we’re going to get outvoted on Twitter,” so comments like that – it’s made it fun at least.”

