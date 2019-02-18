Hayfield celebrates National FFA Week

HAYFIELD, Minn. - To celebrate National FFA week, Hayfield High School is having themed dress up days, sharing FFA facts over the morning announcements, and hosting events such as a community pancake feed and ag olympics.

"Being in FFA when I was younger, which led me to become an ag teacher, it's a really great way to recognize an organization that can have a lot of potential for students and it allows them to become effective leaders, hopefully find a career path," explains FFA advisor Jessi Beucler.

Student Lauren Louks thinks the skills and opportunities FFA has given her will continue to serve her beyond high school. "I've learned a lot. I've gotten a lot better at public speaking and i've just grown as a person and I think it's really important to have those experiences."

The pancake feed is on Thursday from 7 AM to 11 AM at the school. Proceeds will benefit the Klennert family. Hayfield teacher Michele Klennert is fighting spinal cancer.