Hayfield baseball star Easton Fritcher commits to the University of Minnesota

HAYFIELD, Minn. - A Hayfield baseball star has a big announcement.

Last week, Easton Fritcher announced he will be playing for the University of Minnesota.

"It's a blessing for sure. I've been nonstop smiling these last couple of days. It's just crazy the amount of love I got from my family and friends," says Easton.

Pitcher and outfielder Easton Fritcher has one more year with the Hayfield Vikings before he takes his talents to the Twin Cities.

Easton is a two-way player.

He's hoping to pitch and hit at the next level.

"The journey is, you know ... it's crazy thinking I was just playing t-ball the other day. Just to move up and get slightly better every day. Now, I got to make a decision to go play at one of the biggest Big Ten Schools around. So that's definitely crazy. I'm psyched. I can't wait to go there," says Easton.

He started his athletic career focused on football, before making the switch to baseball.

He says eighth grade is a year he will never forget.

It was his first year on varsity.

His freshman season, the Vikings made their first state baseball appearance ever.

After losing his sophomore year to COVID-19, the Vikings came back with a bang - winning the stte championship.

"We're still going to be as dangerous as I think we were this year. Maybe not as much from the pitching department, but I think we are going to be pretty competitive offensively. We've got some guys that can swing the bat," says Easton.

He is working on getting his pitch speed up a bit and practicing his at-bats.

He says this next season will get him ready for college ball.

"It'll be fun, you know. I think it'll prepare me just you know, knowing what I'll be going to the next year. I'll want to win. And I'll definitely, definitely try my best not to lose, so I think it'll prepare me mentally that way to come in with a winning attitude," says Easton.