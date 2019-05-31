Clear

Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title

A young squad hopes to accomplish something never done in the history of the program.

Posted: May 31, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

HAYFIELD, Minnesota -- For any young team, there can be growing pains. For the Hayfield Vikings baseball team, their youth is their advantage.

Returning a bulk of the starters from last season, the Vikings are inching closer to a possible state tournament.

"Something we thought could happen again this year having most of our guys back and we had a nice season in sub section play we did a lot better than last year... we had a year of growth," Hayfield Head Coach Kasey Krekling said. 

It would be the first state tournament in school history. To achieve that feat, the team ventured down south to get some extra work in.

"We also went to Florida this year to get our spring training ready and that was nice to get ready for the season when everyone else was probably inside with a foot of snow still on the ground," Krekling said.

With just one senior on the roster, Hayfield can do some damage for years to come. Freshman star Easton Fritcher said the success has to do with their work ethic.

"Our work ethic is really good," Fritcher said. "We come out here and we come out to work. Just glad I can do it with this team."

That one senior is 6-foot-6 inch shortstop Mason Tapp. A source of veteran leadership, team chemistry is at an all-time high.

"We get along together really well and whenever someone messes up we pick them right back up and we're always there for each other and making sure we're all doing the best that they can," Tapp said. 

Hayfield will play Spring Grove this Saturday in the section tourney. There's still work to be done and coach Krekling isn't thinking too far ahead.

"We don't really talk about it," Krekling said. "It's one game at a time."

