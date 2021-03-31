Hayfield advances to state semifinals with upset over Legacy Christian

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hayfield continues to write new pages in the history books. In its first state tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season, the Vikings defeated Legacy Christian 62-43 in Wednesday’s Class A quarterfinal.

Four Vikings scored in double figures including Isaac Matti with a game-high 18 points. Ethan Slaathaug tallied 17, Ethan Pack scored 13, Easton Fritcher had 12 and Kobe Foster had two.

Hayfield advances to the Class A semifinal on Apr. 7 at Target Center against Badger/Green Bush-Middle River at noon. Until then, Slaathaug, says the team will be taking every possible health and safety precaution.

“We’ve got to stay safe and not really risk anything for ourselves or anyone else,” he said. “I think the next school days we’re just going to go to distance learning and be safer just because of how big the games are coming up.”