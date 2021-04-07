Hayfield advances to first state championship since 2001

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - For the first time since 2001, Hayfield has reached the boys' basketball state championship. The Vikings defeated BGMR 79-53 in Wednesday’s Class A semifinal.

“It's once in a lifetime opportunity, especially that it’s my senior year and all the hard work that we’ve put into this year to get to this point has really paid off,” Ethan Slaathaug said.

Slaathaug had another lights-out performance for Hayfield with a game-high 34 points, including 12 consecutive to give the Vikings an early 18-7 lead. Isaac Matti chipped in an additional 22 points.

“I thought our guys executed the game plan to a T,” said Head Coach Chris Pack. “Offensively, we shot it well. We had a few more turnovers than we’d probably like but when you shoot the ball like that and still score 79 points – can’t really complain too much.”

“It’s a great feeling to go out there and play the best game you’ve played all season, especially at this time of the year when you’re playing your best. It’s great to go out there and start playing well when it matters the most,” Slaathaug added.

Hayfield will play in Saturday’s Class A championship at 1 p.m. against Hancock.