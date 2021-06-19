Hayfield Vikings baseball team wins the state championship

HAYFIELD, Minn. - The Hayfield Vikings baseball team knocked off New York Mills Friday to win it all.

This isn't the first title the school has claimed this year.

"I was just thinking don't walk this guy. Because I would have just lost all the momentum. All the fans were standing up and we knew it was all about to happen. Then, I just got that last out and the celebration began," says Junior pitcher Nolan Klocke.

The Hayfield Vikings baseball team brought home another trophy for the trophy case this year.

The team won the state championship.

Nolan says it's been quite the year.

"It's just been amazing. 26-0. It's amazing. And I think, in the championship game, when Erik caught that amazing catch. I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life. Bases were loaded. If he missed that, that would have changed the outcome of the game. That was just, I think, the greatest play of the year," says Nolan.

Just a few months ago, the boys' basketball team took the state championship title too.

Nolan hopes the winning continues.

"We've got a lot of spots to fill and I think some of the younger guys will come up and also do a great job. Hopefully, we can come back to the same point. I don't know. 26-0 is really hard to beat, but hopefully, we can match it again next year," says Nolan.