Hayfield Vikings baseball team is hoping for another state tournament run

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Baseball is back!

The Hayfield Vikings lost their season last year due to COVID-19, but they are back and ready to make another run for the state tournament.

"After COVID, we lost a bunch of our other varsity guys, but we're still as strong as we were before and we're still going to compete just the way we would, even with those other guys. We're going to put up a good fight every single game and we're going to make it to the state championship, just like we would have last year," says pitcher Nolan Klocke.

The Hayfield baseball team made it to the state tournament in 2019, but came up short.

Without a season last year due to COVID-19, the athletes are ready to play.

The team is off to a good start so far scoring 30 runs in just two games.

"It was awesome. We all playe together, had a really strong defense. When I was pitching in the beginning, we were doing good and then halfway through, I struggled a little bit with walks, but my team came together. We hit the ball really well and it was just a great performance overall," says Klocke.

The Vikings beat the Triton Cobras 11-1 today, which is their second win of the season.

Regardless of wins and losses, the team is just grateful to be able to play again and to be back on the field together.

"It's amazing. Last year we didn't get one. Just really a let down for us. We were hoping to go to state again, but hopefully it's going to be a great year this year," says junior Isaac Watson.

"It's always fun out there, you know. We're always making jokes. Our shortsop...he likes to throw knuckleballs, throw it all over, weird pitches. Whenever he's throwing it around the infield, it's really fun. And we're out there to have a good time," says Klocke.

The Vikings take on United South Central Monday afternoon.