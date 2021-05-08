Hayfield Vikings baseball team hopes to keep winning

HAYFIELD, Minn. - "Winning the basketball one and then following it right with baseball. For a school that hasn't really gone to state before, to win two in a row, that would be really special," says senior Lucas Hansen.

The Hayfield Vikings baseball team is trying to meet the same goal the school's boys' basketball team achieved, which is winning a state championship.

"I think just our attitude toward everything. we haven't really had anyone freak out if they had a bad at-bat, if they struck out. I think that's the statement of our team," says junior Easton Frichter.

Pitcher Easton Frichter says the team can be more aggressive in the outfield and keep hitting the bats well.

The team is undefeated with eleven wins and hoping to keep the streak going.

"I think the atmosphere around us is like we all click with each other. It's really fun with the team. We're all really good friends," says Hansen.

"That's what makes this team so special. We've been playing together since we were little kids. Our chemistry is off the chart," says Frichter.