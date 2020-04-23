Southern Minnesota mom recovers from Covid-19: 'I literally just lived in my bedroom'

When Katie Boyd woke up in Hayfield home on March 23rd, she knew something was wrong.

"I had a lot of congestion," she said as she sat on her rear deck with her husband and little boy. "I had some tightness in my lungs and shortness of breath and just very, very tired."

Katie is an administrative assistant employed by Mayo Clinic. Surrounded on a daily basis by medical professionals likely gave her more than a passing knowledge of the Novel Coronavirus.

"I had fit the symptoms," she said firmly. "So, that is when I went in and got tested. Two days later, that was when I was confirmed positive with Covid."

Her maternal instincts kicked into high gear. Her immediate concern was for her husband, Jesse and their four-year-old son, Thomas.

"I didn't want to get them sick," she said, followed by a deep breath.

"Her symptoms to me just seemed like a commom cold really," Jesse said after hearing his wife talk about her concerns. "But, obviously once she got the positive results back, then the level of concern was a little bit higher."

Ever the concerned mom, Katie had isolated herself in a remote bedroom even before confirming she had contracted the virus.

"I literally just lived in my bedroom for almost two weeks," she said.

Although she stayed in that room for those two weeks, she overcame most of her symptoms in half that time.

"I got my symptoms on Monday and I probably started feeling better that following Monday."

Katie's clearly impressive immune system made her a candidate for Mayo Clinic's Convalescent Plasma Project. In that project, researchers are using plasma from survivors of Covid-19 containing antibodies to the virus as a treatment for people hard hit by the illness. Katie made her first plasma donation last Friday.