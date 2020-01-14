Hawks down Northwestern, 75-62

EVANSTON, Illinois – The Iowa Hawkeyes racked up another Big 10 conference win Tuesday, topping the Northwestern Wildcats 75-62.

Luka Garza overwhelmed Northwestern with 27 points. CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp each pitched in 11 points and Bakari Evelyn put together an 8 point, 7 assist, and five rebound night. Iowa moves to 12-5 with the Michigan Wolverines coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

The Wildcats fall to 6-10 with Miller Kopp contributing 15 points and seven rebounds and Pete Nance chipping in 11 points and 10 boards.