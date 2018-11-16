Clear
Hawks claim 2K Classic title

Defeat UConn in championship game, 91-72.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 9:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Garza scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half, and Iowa beat Connecticut 91-72 in the 2K Classic championship game on Friday night.

Garza was named MVP of the tournament. He also joined Tyler Cook, UConn's Eric Cobb, Oregon's Bol Bol and Syracuse's Jalen Carey on the all-tournament team.

Bol led No. 13 Oregon to an 80-65 victory over No. 15 Syracuse in the consolation game. He finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Payton Pritchard had 18 points for the Ducks (3-1) and Kenny Wooten scored 12 in the first-ever meeting between the ACC and Pac-12 programs.

Syracuse (2-2) lost on consecutive nights, also falling 83-76 to UConn on Thursday night. The Orange shot 35 percent (18 for 51) from the field.

Tyus Battle scored 17 points for Syracuse, and Elijah Hughes and Jalen Carey each had 14.

Iowa improved to 3-1 all-time against UConn. It was the first meeting between the schools since Iowa's 70-68 win on Nov. 11, 1999, at Madison Square Garden.

Cook had 26 points and Connor McCaffery added 19 for the Hawkeyes (4-0).

Jalen Adams led the Huskies (3-1) with 20 points. Cobb finished with 16.

UConn coach Danny Hurley was ejected with 1:44 left. He received his first technical foul earlier in the half.

We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
