Clear
BREAKING NEWS RPD: Man facing 2nd degree murder charge for Rochester shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Hawks bounce back with big win over Maryland, 67-49

Iowa led by two players with double-doubles.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 8:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Hawkeye men bounced back from two tough losses to defeat #12 Maryland, 67-49, Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Joe Garza and Joe Wieskamp led an eight-man Iowa rotation to victory. Garza put up 21 points and 13 rebounds while Wieskamp notched 26 points and 11 boards. Ryan Kriener led the rest of the squad with seven points and six rebounds.

Maryland (13-3) was led by Jalen Smith with 13 points and 5 boards. The Terrapins were held to their second-lowest point total of the season and snapped a three-game winning streak.

Iowa (11-5) battles Northwestern Tuesday in Evanston, Illinois.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Image

Working Towards a Brighter Future

Image

Improving water quality

Image

Iowa Legislative Preview

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Image

Mayo Genome

Image

Olmsted County Crash

Image

Getting ready for SocialICE

Image

Tracking a snow storm just to the southeast of the viewing area

Community Events