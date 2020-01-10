Hawks bounce back with big win over Maryland, 67-49

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Hawkeye men bounced back from two tough losses to defeat #12 Maryland, 67-49, Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Joe Garza and Joe Wieskamp led an eight-man Iowa rotation to victory. Garza put up 21 points and 13 rebounds while Wieskamp notched 26 points and 11 boards. Ryan Kriener led the rest of the squad with seven points and six rebounds.

Maryland (13-3) was led by Jalen Smith with 13 points and 5 boards. The Terrapins were held to their second-lowest point total of the season and snapped a three-game winning streak.

Iowa (11-5) battles Northwestern Tuesday in Evanston, Illinois.