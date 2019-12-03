Clear

Hawkeyes whip Syracuse, 68-52, in Big 10/ACC challenge

Luka Garza scores 20 to lead Iowa.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp added 17 and 13, respectively, and Iowa pulled away in the second half to defeat Syracuse 68-52 on Tuesday night, the Orange’s third straight loss.

Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.

Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start through eight games since the 1968-69 season.

Iowa (6-2) held a 30-29 lead at the half but outscored the Orange 38-25 in the final 20 minutes. The Hawkeyes were just 11 for 32 in the first half and 5 of 18 from 3 but got hot in the second, going 15 for 29 and committing just one turnover after eight miscues in the first half.

Syracuse was 19 for 52 overall and just 6 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Orange were ice-cold in the second half, going 9 or 25 and 2 for 9 from 3. Syracuse’s backcourt of Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim combined for 4 of 18 shooting and 1 of 9 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ victory marked a good rebound effort after an 83-73 loss to San Diego State, but Iowa needs to put two good halves together.

Syracuse: Things could get worse before they get better for the Orange with road games coming up against Georgia Tech and former Big East rival Georgetown. An NCAA Tournament bid may be nothing more than a pipe dream when January rolls around. The Orange offense remains a huge problem and the Orange get next to nothing inside.

UP NEXT

Iowa: It’s a quick turnaround for the Hawkeyes, who have a tough road matchup Friday against No. 4 Michigan.

Syracuse: The Orange continue their tough five-game gauntlet Saturday at ACC foe Georgia Tech.

