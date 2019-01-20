Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hawkeyes whip Illini, 95-71

Iowa shoots 68% from the field.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points and No. 23 Iowa routed Illinois 95-71 on Sunday for its fifth straight victory.

Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 points and Luka Garza added 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 68 percent. They hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall to blow past the young but talented Fighting Illini (5-13, 1-6).

Iowa shot 68.4 percent in the first half to jump ahead 39-24. Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Wieskamp then buried consecutive 3s to open the second half, and Moss capped that blistering run with a contested 3 near the Iowa bench to make it a 68-45 game.

Wieskamp and Moss combined to go 10 for 10 on 3s during that stretch.

Iowa nearly broke the school record for 3-point percentage in a game, set 21 years ago at 75 percent against Northwestern, but walk-on Austin Ash missed a 30-footer in garbage time. The Hawkeyes finished 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) beyond the arc.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 15 points for Illinois. The Illini forced 15 turnovers, but they also let the Hawkeyes get tons of easy looks on 3s.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who were languishing in the Big Ten cellar after starting 0-3, have a chance to make a major statement when sixth-ranked Michigan State visits on Thursday. Given how well Iowa has been playing lately, the Spartans should have cause for concern.

Illinois: The Fighting Illini scored 95 points in a rout of Minnesota on Wednesday, only to go seven minutes without scoring a single point in the first half of this one. Such is life for the young Illini, the only team in the Big Ten with underclassmen as their top three scorers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Beating Illinois won't do much for Iowa's ranking, but the Hawkeyes likely will move up a few spots because of losses by other teams at the back end of the poll.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts the Spartans on Thursday.

Illinois plays Wisconsin — fresh off a season-changing win over No. 2 Michigan — in Champaign on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -9°
We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Saturday 10pm Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Saturday's local sports highlights

Image

Weekend Stormteam 3 forecast

Image

SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Community Events