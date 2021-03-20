Clear
Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman celebrates after defeating Carolina State's Tariq Wilson during their 141-pound match in the semifinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Hawkeyes are looking for their 24th team title and first since 2010.

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 7:05 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa leads the team race heading into the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships but Penn State showed it’s not going to easily loosen the grip it’s had on the title for nearly a decade.

Spencer Lee and two of his Iowa teammates won semifinals and the Hawkeyes go into Saturday with 109 points. The Nittany Lions had all four of their semifinalists advance and had 94.5 points.

The Hawkeyes are looking for their 24th team title and first since 2010. Penn State is looking for its ninth in 10 years and fifth in a row.

Minnesota's Gable Steveson rolled to the final in the Heavyweight bracket while Iowa State's David Carr reached the title round at 157 pounds. 

