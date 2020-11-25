Hawkeyes ramp up run going into rivalry game with Huskers

Iowa brings one of its strongest running games in years into its game against border rival Nebraska on Friday.

The Hawkeyes are averaging better than 5 yards per carry through five games.

That's better by nearly a yard from last season.

Only one of Kirk Ferentz's previous 21 teams finished a season at 5 yards per attempt.

Center Tyler Linderbaum says the offensive line has been determined to get the rushing attack going.

Iowa has averaged 267 rushing yards in the last four games of its five-game win streak against Nebraska.