Hawkeyes defeat Cyclones in men's basketball, 84-68

AMES, Iowa – Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led five Iowa players scoring in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 84-68. Iowa snapped an eight-game losing streak at Hilton Coliseum.

The Hawkeyes hadn’t won in the Cyclones’ home since a victory in the 2003 NIT. Iowa opened the game on an 18-4 run and led 37-16 with 3:01 left before the break. The Hawks won this game from the 3-point arc, going 10 for 28 compared to Iowa State’s 6 for 26 performance, and the free throw line, where Iowa went 18 for 20 compared to ISU’s 4 for 7.

Tyrese Haliburton was the leading Cyclone scorer, with 22 points.

Solomon Young with 10 points was the only other Iowa State player in double figures.