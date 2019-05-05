MASON CITY, Iowa – Several Iowa Hawkeye legends were in the River City on Saturday for the first-ever Kenny Arnold Fundraiser, proving that once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye.

“They call us the young guys still, we’re 35 - we’re getting up there too,” said Greg Brunner.

Brunner hadn’t even finished warmups when he was talking about how tired he was before Saturday’s charity game at Mason City High School. He was just one of the many Hawkeye legends on hand for the Kenny Arnold fundraiser.

For the Hawkeyes that were able to attend, Saturday was about much more than playing basketball. It was about supporting one of their teammates as they are “Teammates for Life.”

“We’re just playing for Kenny Arnold who’s a former Hawkeye on the Final Four team back in the day and he’s been fighting a cancer battle for a really long time,” said Jeff Horner.

After decades of pain and suffering, battling cancer, and dealing with the associated physical and financial setbacks, Arnold died in his nursing home on April 27th.

Kenny passed away last week but we’re still here to help honor his memory, he was a great Hawkeye,” said Brunner.

Brunner was right. Arnold was a great Hawkeye. One that inspired other Hawkeyes like Horner.

“I actually knew Kenny when I was in fifth-grade. He did a basketball camp here at Mason City High School and I go to know him that way and obviously, he got sick when he was done playing,” said Horner.

There was more than just basketball to see. There were also Teammates for Life shirts for sale and a silent auction. The proceeds of the event helped benefit the Kenny Arnold Foundation, Coaches versus Cancer, and American Cancer Society. It was the Hawkeye’s way of helping their teammate even after he’s gone.

“In the end, we’re all Hawkeyes and anything we can do to help each other out I think is the main focus here,” said Horner.