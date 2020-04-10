Clear
Hawkeyes' Garza to test NBA draft waters

Says he will maintain college eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza is entering the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.

Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after becoming the first Big Ten player to average at least 26 points per game in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994. Garza scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games.

Coach Fran McCaffery says he supports Garza's decision. Garza must withdrawal from the draft by May 29 to remain eligible at Iowa.

