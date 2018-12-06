Hawkeye named top tight end in college football

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is the Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in the country.
The winner was announced Wednesday. Hockenson is the first sophomore to win the award in its 19-year history and the second player from Iowa, joining Dallas Clark in 2002.
The other finalists were Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri and Kaden Smith of Stanford.
Hockenson had 46 catches for 717 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Hawkeyes. They will play No. 18 Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
