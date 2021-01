EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball game against Michigan State scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The website for the Spartans’ basketball program says an additional positive coronavirus test in the men’s basketball program on Wednesday has forced the postponement.

No word on when the game, which was to be played in Iowa City, could be rescheduled.

