Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to reopen

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is planning to reopen on April 6.

Volunteer Ozzie Ohl says they’ll be open from 1 to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Clients are being asked to stay in their vehicles to receive a pre-packaged box of food including meat, milk, eggs, bread, and sweets.

An ID or “yellow card” will be required to get a food box.