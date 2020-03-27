Clear
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to reopen

Will be distributed food boxes at the curb.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is planning to reopen on April 6.

Volunteer Ozzie Ohl says they’ll be open from 1 to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Clients are being asked to stay in their vehicles to receive a pre-packaged box of food including meat, milk, eggs, bread, and sweets.

An ID or “yellow card” will be required to get a food box.

