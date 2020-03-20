Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank shutting down indefinitely

MASON CITY, IOWA – The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is closing on March 25.
Volunteer Ozzie Ohl says they will be open from noon until 4 pm on Friday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to help clients pick up their March orders. The Food Bank is located at 122 South Adams Avenue, Mason City.
“We are concerned for all of our volunteers who are in the high risk group and don't want to put any clients or volunteers at risk,” says Ohl.
The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will close at 4 pm Wednesday. Ohl says they hope to reopen at some point in April.
