Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank now taking garden donations

MASON CITY, Iowa – Local gardeners can now drop off any donated produce at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Donations can be dropped Monday through Friday between 9 and 11 am, except on holidays. The Food Bank says people who bring their fruits and vegetable in are asked to park by the garage entrance on the south end of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank building. A volunteer will meet them and take their donated produce at that time.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 South Adams, one block west of the downtown arena.