Hawkeye Pemsl gets Big Ten waiver

Will have two years of eligibility left.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl will return next season with two years of eligibility after the Big Ten Conference approved his hardship waiver.

The Hawkeyes announced the decision Friday for Pemsl, who played just 29 minutes last season after complications involving hardware from a knee surgery he had in high school. The 6-foot-8 Pemsl, a key reserve for the Hawkeyes, averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds through two-plus seasons.

Pemsl's return should bolster a frontcourt that is expected to lose star Tyler Cook to the pros. Iowa also lost Nicholas Baer to graduation, and Isaiah Moss has entered the transfer portal.

