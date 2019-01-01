Having winter fun before going back to school

MASON CITY, Iowa - School will be back in session in Mason City on Wednesday, and some are taking advantage of their last bit of free time. But because of the frigid temperatures, some stayed indoors to have fun, and there were plenty of students and families taking to the ice at the North Iowa Ice Arena as part of a special public skate.

Mason City sophomore and Mohawk hockey player Niklas Howell was there, staying in shape during break and getting prepared for his next game on Saturday. Throughout this year's break, he kept his plans pretty straightforward, but really wanted to come out to the arena and play.

He says the ice at the arena typically fills up when local schools are on break.

"Usually it's a couple kids, but when school is not going on, there's a lot of people coming out here."

Students in districts like Clear Lake, Rochester, Albert Lea and Charles City head back to school on Thursday.