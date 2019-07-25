Having a family action plan in crowds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's plenty of fun at the Olmsted County Free Fair, but it's a good idea to talk with your family about what to do if you accidentally get lost or separated.

The Fair Board encourages you to have a family meeting spot, like the Fair Office, in case you get split up.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants more people to take photos of their children before going to crowded places like a fair. That way, in case a child is lost, they have an exact description of the child to distribute to deputies searching for the child.

If a lost child is found, they'll be kept safe at the fair office.