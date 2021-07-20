Have your say with a 'roadside chat'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ever see those overhead message signs as you're traveling down a highway? Ever thought about getting the chance to create one of those messages yourself? Here's your chance.

Iowa DOT and their Zero Fatalities Iowa partners are encouraging folks to submit a traffic safety message that will be displayed on those signs across the state. It's part of the 'Roadside Chat' program, and will be displayed on Fridays, which are the second highest day of fatal crashes during the week in Iowa.

Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says the timing of having the messages displayed on Fridays during a peak time when families are traveling the most is crucial, and can also lead to life lessons on safe driving.

"People are leaving town, there are families in the car. You have the 10 year-old who reads the sign and says, 'Mom and Dad, what does that mean?' All of a sudden, the family is having a conversation about driving safely, and that's what we're wanting to do."

As more people are taking to the road this summer, and with an uptick in aggressive speeding, Hjelmstad says the signs should encourage drivers to follow the rules of the road.

"Everybody's out and going, and that's great. We want people out traveling. But you have to make sure you're doing it safely. Pay attention to the road, don't drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, drive sober, obey the speed limit."

If you want to submit your message, click here. The message cannot be profane, must be traffic safety related, and fit within 54 characters. Your name and city will also be recognized if selected.