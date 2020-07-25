Have your say in a new Downtown Mason City survey

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ever wanted an Italian restaurant, bakery, or other retail business that you feel is missing in Downtown Mason City? Main Street Mason City wants to hear from you.

The Top Prospect Community Survey is seeking public input on identifying and profiling the types of food and retail establishments that could be recruited to or expanded in Downtown. Prior to launching the survey, Main Street Mason City, together with the City, documented vacant buildings, and created walking and virtual maps for potential clients, as well as putting together a list of available incentive and funding opportunities.

"We'll have a map that people can go on and see a list of addresses, and a location on where they're next to, whether it's a bar or restaurant, retail location, City Hall, or the Brick & Tile Building. They'll be able to fine-tune by looking at the details at the size of the building."

Executive Director Emily Ginneberge has already heard from prospective businesses, including restaurants and children's items, that are looking to open in the River City.

"Somebody might be out there that was thinking about opening a new business, and they always dreamed of opening a bakery. Right here, we can provide all this incredible information to market and get their business started to an audience that we already created for them."

As Mason City is an important economic hub for North Iowa and the surrounding region, Ginneberge encourages residents from around the area, to share their opinions.

"Having a bigger, better business mix downtown is good for everybody. It's good for new businesses, it's good for existing businesses. The more foot traffic, the more reasons why we want people to come downtown."

"We're trying to make ourselves as attractive as possible, and doing as much research as we possibly to know our community, know our community stats, and even our surrounding community stats. So that we can attract more business, more foot traffic to Downtown Mason City, and generate more local spending, which in turn, does more for our schools, more for our student programs, more for our parks. It's a win-win-win."

The survey is open until August 6th.