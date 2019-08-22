Have you met the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office's newest member?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Have you met the newest member of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office? He has four furry legs and goes by the name of Hulk.

The office’s newest K9 had his ‘puppy shower’ on Wednesday evening. It was a chance for the community to come out and meet him.

Instead of buying the pup toys or treats, the office is encouraging people to donate to the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation.

The Foundation is a non-profit which makes sure all of the K-9s have all of the supplies, and veterinary appointments they need as they grow to continue doing their job of protecting and serving our community.

If you’d like to donate to the foundation, click here.